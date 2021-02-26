Samsung Galaxy A32 'coming soon' to India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A32 will soon launch in India. This will be Samsung’s second Galaxy A-series phone in 2021. The company has published a dedicated Galaxy A32 page on its official site, which says that the device will soon be arriving to the Indian market. The microsite revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung phone.

It will pack a 64MP quad rear camera setup and an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The budget phone is also confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Samsung is claiming that users will get up to 20 hours of battery life. As the Samsung Galaxy A32 is now available in Russia, we know the possible specifications and features of the phone.

In Russia, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is selling for RUB19,990 (approximately Rs 19,760). For the same, Samsung is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is being sold in three colours, including Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, and Awesome Blue. The device has a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display. The Super AMOLED panel comes with support for Full HD+ resolution.

The panel is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet. At the back, the Galaxy A32 has a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide sensor, two 5MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The front-facing camera is housed in the waterdrop notch. For taking selfies, you get a 20MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, but there is no support for autofocus.

There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security purposes. Samsung has added a 5,000mAh inside the smartphone. The company bundles a 15W fast charger in the box. The Galaxy A32 has a USB-C port, just like Xiaomi phones. The phone ships with One UI 3.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 11.