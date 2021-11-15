scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB variant launched in India with RAM Plus feature: Price, specs

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 15, 2021 5:18:54 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 specifications, Galaxy A32 price, Galaxy A32 Indian pricing, Galaxy A32 news, Samsung newsThe Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM model packs a 6.4-inch Infinity-U FHD+ sAMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate (Image source: Product image)

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32. The smartphone comes with the company’s RAM Plus feature, which uses the smartphone’s internal storage to expand the RAM of the device by up to 4GB. This feature is similar to Vivo’s extended RAM feature.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio series processor and comes with a 5000 mAh battery. Here is everything you should know about the device.

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India, price starts from Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A32: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM model packs a 6.4-inch Infinity-U FHD+ sAMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness. It packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The device comes with 8GB of RAM which when combined with the RAM Plus feature expands the RAM to 8GB.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W adaptive fast charging. The device packs a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A32 include 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, an under-screen fingerprint scanner, and NFC support.

Samsung Galaxy A32: Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,499. The smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A32 8GB will be available in three colour variants – Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

