Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: 8 important features to note

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed Galaxy A31 in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which was launched back in 2019. It is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White colour options. The device can currently be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, BeNow, Samsung India eStore and the offline market.

Here we are going to take a look at all of the features of the just launched Samsung Galaxy A31:

* Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400×1,080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

* It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

* For security, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition via the front camera.

* The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

* It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

* Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and A-GPS. It also comes with support for the company’s own Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Knox features.

* On the back it sports a quad camera setup, which consists of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens.

* On the front, it features a 20MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

