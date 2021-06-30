Samsung Galaxy A22 launched launched in India at Rs 18,499

Check out the Samsung Galaxy A22 price, features, specifications and more. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung just launched the Galaxy A22 in India. The newest A-series phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, quad-rear cameras, a waterdrop notch and 15W charging. Check out what’s new with the latest A-series device below.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications

The Galaxy A22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ 720p AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A22 features an unspecified octa-core processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1.

There is a 48MP quad-camera on the back with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. There is also a 13MP camera on the front encased in a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls. Users will also be able to record 1080p 30fps footage from the rear camera and 1070p 30fps footage from the front camera.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, 15W charging, and a 2.5mm port. The phone’s dimensions are 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm and it weighs 186 grams. For connectivity, we have support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, Bluetooth LE.

Samsung Galaxy A22 pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in a black and a mint colour variant and can be purchased from Samsung’s website. This puts the phone slightly above the recently launched M32, which offers better specifications in some areas.