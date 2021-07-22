scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to launch on July 23: Specifications, expected price

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A22 5G in India on July 23. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 22, 2021 12:38:37 pm
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 5G launch, Galaxy A22 5G specs, Galaxy A22 5G features, Galaxy A22 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G variants, Samsung,The Samsung device was released alongside the Galaxy A22 4G model in Europe last month ( Image source : Samsung)

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A22 5G in India on July 23. The Samsung device was released alongside the Galaxy A22 4G model in Europe last month. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The company had released the 4G LTE variant of the Galaxy A22 in India last month and is now set to introduce the 5G variant of the device in India. Samsung has confirmed the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G via a post on its official Samsung India account on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G measures 167.2×76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC which is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

As far as cameras are concerned, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Other cameras include a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone will also feature an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will come with up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in Europe at EUR 229 (roughly Rs 20,100) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the 4GB + 128GB storage model at EUR 249 (Rs 21,900). The launch price in India should be within the Rs 25,000 price bracket.

