Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India, price starts from Rs 19,999

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A22 smartphone in India, which is the first 5G device in the Galaxy A series. It offers a MediaTek processor, a triple rear camera setup, 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery and more. The new Samsung phone will be seen competing against Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, and the iQoo Z3.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India, sale date

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India starts from Rs 19,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, which will be sold for Rs 21,999. It will be available in three colours, including Grey, Mint, and Violet.

As for the sale offers, there is a Rs 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank card holders. There are EMI options too via various banking and NBFC partners. The handset can be purchased via various retail stores starting July 25. The phone will also be up for sale via Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The mid-range phone ships with Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor. It is paired with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video chats. Samsung has added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 15W charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos audio via wired and wireless headsets.