Samsung Galaxy A21s starts at Rs 16,499: 4 key features you must note

Samsung today launched the Galaxy A21s smartphone in India with a starting price of Rs 16,499. Some of the key features of the device are 5000mAh battery, quad-rear cameras, and a punch-hole display. The Samsung Galaxy A21s debuted in the UK last month and it has finally arrived in India a month later.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will go on sale starting today via Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and other online retailers in the country. The device is available in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. Apart from the base 4GB/64GB model that is priced at Rs 16,499, the Galaxy A21s also comes in a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model, which is priced at Rs 18,499.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Key features

*Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 1600×720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

*The device is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor with 2GHz CPU speed paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

*Camera is one of the key highlights. Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The cameras on the back are shaped like the letter “L” similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy M30s. On the front, the Galaxy A21s sports a 13MP selfie camera that is placed in the hole-punch at the top left corner of the screen.

*Another area where this Samsung phone shines is the battery. The Galaxy A21s is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB Type-C. The smartphone runs One UI based on Android 10 and includes 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

