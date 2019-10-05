Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple cameras, 4,000mAh battery launched at Rs 11,999

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The announcement follows the launch of Galaxy A30, A50s, and A70s last month. Among the key features of Samsung Galaxy A20s are Infinity-V display, triple cameras at the back, and 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, which is priced at Rs 11,999. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM option will cost Rs 13,999. The phone will be available via Samsung’s e-Store, Samsung Opera House as well as major e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The phone is 8mm slim and sports a mirror-like finish at the back. It can be bought in three colour options – green, blue and black.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy A20s features triple rear cameras, a combination of 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera. The front camera is 8MP. The Galaxy A20s is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. There is an oval fingerprint scanner at the back.

“Galaxy A20s has been developed keeping in mind the smartphone needs of the Gen Z consumer for a great display, superior triple camera and captivating design with a mirror-like finish. Built to drive this evolution, the Galaxy A20s is packed with a compelling user experience for everyday lives. Also, the 8mm slim design in attractive new colours makes the Galaxy A20s all the more appealing,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a press statement.