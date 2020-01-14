Samsung Galaxy A20s receives permanent price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels.

Samsung has announced a permanent price cut for the 3GB RAM variant of its Galaxy A20s smartphone. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant will now be made available at Rs 10,999, whereas, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will continue to retail at Rs 13,999.

The device will be made available to consumers via both online and offline channels. It is currently available in three colour options: Black, Blue and Green.

Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display, triple rear camera setup, 15W fast charging and a 3D prism design.

Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM. The device comes with 32GB/64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device sports an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

