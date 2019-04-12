Samsung Galaxy A20e launched in Poland with Infinity U notch display, fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is a stripped down version of the Galaxy A20, has been officially announced for Poland. While the Galaxy A20e is yet to be listed on the official Samsung polish website, the company has put out a press release, which mentions the new variant. The Galaxy A20e has a smaller 5.8-inch LCD display, in contrast to the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A20 variant. However, the Galaxy A20e continues with the Infinity U notch.

The company has already confirmed that the Galaxy A series will replace the previous J series, which was the more budget friendly option from Samsung. In 2019, Samsung has announced a number of phones in the Galaxy A series. It recently launched the Galaxy A80 which has a triple rotating camera, that can also be used as the selfie camera. Samsung has introduced Galaxy A phones across various price points in India this year.

Samsung Galaxy A20e Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20e has a 5.8-inch LCD display but with a lower 720p resolution. According to the specifications put out by Samsung, the Galaxy A20e has a 1560 x 720 pixel display. The Infinity U notch houses the 8MP selfie camera on the phone. The Galaxy A20e has a dual-camera at the back with a 13MP and 5MP sensor combination.

The main 13MP camera has an aperture of f/1.9, while the 5MP sensor is the ultra-wide with F2.2 aperture. The phone sports a fingerprint reader at the back and comes with a plastic unibody design. The Galaxy A20e runs Samsung’s own Exynos 7884 chipset, which is an octa-core processor.

The phone has only variant when it comes to storage and RAM. It will sport 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which will be expandable with up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Galaxy A20e runs full version of Android, and not Android Go, according to reports.

Coming to the battery, Galaxy A20e has a 3000 mAh one, with 15W fast charge. The phone will launch in two colours: Black and white. It has not been confirmed if it will be making its way to India or not.