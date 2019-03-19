Samsung Galaxy A20 with dual cameras, 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A20 in Russia. Samsung Galaxy A20 is priced at Ruble 13,990 (approximately Rs 15,000) and is currently available via online and offline stores in Russia. The company has not revealed global availability details of the smartphone as of now.

Key features of the device include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7884 processor, dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7884 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G71 GPU. The device comes with 3GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. The Galaxy A20 is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture paired with a 5MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India. The Galaxy A10 starts at Rs 8,490, Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990 and Galaxy A50 is priced at Rs 19,990. It is likely that Samsung will bring Galaxy A20 to India as well, though we will have to wait for official confirmation.