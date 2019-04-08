Samsung Galaxy A20 to go on sale for first time today: Price, specifications

Launched a few days ago, Samsung Galaxy A20 will go on sale today in India for the first time. The price of the new A-series device has been set at Rs 12,490. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A20 is available through Samsung’s online store, major e-commerce portals and Samsung retail stores. This is the fourth A-series phone by Samsung. The company has launched Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in February and Galaxy A70 in March. While the pricing for Galaxy A70 is still under wraps, Galaxy A20 will go on sale today.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7884 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A20 sports dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 13MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera on the device is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9 Pie based company’s One UI.

The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A20 is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging through the USB Type-C port.

As of now, the device is not listed for sale on any of the online portals and Samsung has not announced the exact timing for the sale to start.