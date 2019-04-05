Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India at Rs 12,490: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A20 with dual rear cameras, Infinity-V display, Android 9.0 Pie has been launched in India at Rs 12,490. The phone will be available starting from April 10 in red, blue and black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A20 can be bought from the company’s online Store and other e-commerce portals as well as Samsung Opera House and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20 is the company’s fourth A-series smartphone in India after Galaxy A50, A30, launched in February and Galaxy A70 unveiled a month after. The pricing for Galaxy A70 is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. The phone runs Android Pie with Samsung’s One UI. The dual rear cameras, where the primary camera is 13MP, support ultra-wide videos and photos.

Samsung Galaxy A20 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It sports a USB Type C port for charging.

“As a global technology leader, we are committed to provide meaningful innovations to our consumers. Galaxy A20 allows consumers to do more with its brilliant camera with Ultra-Wide lens and Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology which brings the display alive. Galaxy A20 will help Gen Z consumers capture brilliant images and videos and let them binge on their favourite content. Additionally, the massive battery with fast charging capability and USB Type C connectivity ensures that consumers can easily power through the day and night on Galaxy A20”, said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a press statement.