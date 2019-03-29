Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications leak show 5-inch screen, Android 8.1 Gohttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-a2-core-specifications-leak-show-5-inch-screen-and-android-8-1-go-5648030/

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications leak show 5-inch screen, Android 8.1 Go

Samsung is working on a new entry-level budget smartphone which is expected to be called Galaxy A2 Core and it will feature Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

samsung, samsung galaxy, samsung galaxy a2 core, galaxy a2 core, samsung galaxy a2 core specifications, samsung galaxy a2 core price, samsung galaxy a2 core launch, galaxy a2 core specifications, galaxy a2 core price, galaxy a2 core launch
Samsung is working on a new entry-level budget smartphone which is expected to be called Galaxy A2 Core and it will feature Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Samsung is working on a new entry-level budget smartphone based on the Android Go platform. The phone is expected to be called Galaxy A2 Core and it will feature Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), according to specifications leaked by Slashleaks.

The Galaxy A2 Core will be the Korean smartphone maker’s second Android Go device, which comes after the Galaxy J2 Core launched last year.

Watch our review of Samsung Galaxy S10

According to the leaked information, the A2 Core will be powered by Exynos 7870. The smartphone will feature 1GB of RAM. It comes with a 5-inch screen with 540 x 960-pixel resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) and has a battery capacity of 2,600 mAh.

Leaked illustrations also suggest that the Galaxy A2 Core will support a three tray slot to accommodate two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously. The entire device measures 141.7 x 71.0 x 9.1 mm and weighs 142g.

Advertising
samsung, samsung galaxy, samsung galaxy a2 core, galaxy a2 core, samsung galaxy a2 core specifications, samsung galaxy a2 core price, samsung galaxy a2 core launch, galaxy a2 core specifications, galaxy a2 core price, galaxy a2 core launch
Samsung’s Galaxy A2 Core will feature Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition).

For connectivity, the Galaxy A2 Core will support LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also read: How durable is Samsung Galaxy Fold? Watch the stress test video

Alongside the specifications which emerged on the web, Samsung has also officially published the user manual of the Galaxy A2 Core, which confirms a dedicated microSD card slot on the handset and showcases the design of the smartphone through a schematic.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Oppo Reno leaked video, case images reveal an unusual front camera
2 Vivo S1 with pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras at the back launched
3 Xiaomi Mi 9X specifications, price and design details leaked online