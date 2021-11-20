Samsung Galaxy A13 5G details leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A13 5G soon. The smartphone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. The device is expected to be released in 4G and 5G variants with four colour options, and is rumoured to pack a 50MP triple camera unit.

The Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by GSMArena and hints at the possibility of the smartphone launching in four different model numbers. As per the report, these model numbers are said to be SM-A136U, SM-A136U1, SM-A136W, and SM-S136DL, which represent carrier and region versions of the 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A13. Here is everything that has been leaked about the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A13: Specifications, price (expected)

As per Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox), the smartphone could launch with a price tag of $249 (approximately Rs 18,400). The Samsung Galaxy A13 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The device is expected to be offered in three configurations, including 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB RAM variants.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which might include a 50MP primary sensor. Other cameras on the device could be a 5MP sensor and a 2MP shooter.

The device is speculated to feature a 6.48-inch FHD+ LCD screen. The Galaxy A13 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and come with support for 25W fast charging. The smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with Android 11.

It is being rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy A13 could make its debut towards the end of this year or in early 2022. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed about the upcoming Samsung phone.