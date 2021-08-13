Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India, price starts from Rs 13,999

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A12 smartphone in India, which is a rebranded version of the Galaxy A12. The latter was originally launched in India in February this year. The only notable difference between the two devices is the processor.

Samsung has used its own Exynos mobile processor in the new model. The old model features a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with up to 6GB of RAM, expandable storage and is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Here is everything you should know.

Samsung Galaxy A12: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 measures 164×75.8×8.9mm and weighs 205 grams. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

As far as cameras are concerned, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48MP shooter with an f/2.0 lens. Other cameras on the device include a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies the Samsung Galaxy A12 sports an 8MP front facing sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 11 with One UI Core on top.

Samsung Galaxy A12: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499. The smartphone is offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. It is available for purchase from Samsung’s Indian website.