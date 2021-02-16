Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India starting at Rs 12,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy A12 budget-device in India today. The first A series device of 2021, The A12 features specifications including a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, the MediaTek Helio P35 and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in three colours- Black, Blue and White. The phone will be priced starting at Rs 12,999. Here is everything you need to know about the phone including display, camera and battery specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution PLS IPS display. It features a plastic back with a plastic frame. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There are multiple storage variants of the device with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The phone will also come with Android 10 with the One UI Core 2.5 skin on top.

Coming to the camera optics, the phone features a quad camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera module consists of a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is an 8MP front camera. The units are capable of shooting 1080p video at 30fps on the rear and front camera.

There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Other specifications include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone port, Bluetooth 5.0, expandable storage, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dual-SIM support.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting from February 17, 2021.