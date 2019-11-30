Samsung Galaxy A11, A31, A41 to come with more storage, specifications leaked

Samsung is working to revamp its 2020 Galaxy A-series smartphones with new design and higher storage. Previously, details about Galaxy A51 and the budget Galaxy A11 surfaced online. A new report has revealed that Samsung Galaxy A11, A31, and A41 will have model numbers SM-A115F, 315F, 415F respectively. The three devices are in development, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal and will come in better storage variants of 64GB and 128GB.

As per MySmartPrice, Samsung will likely go with a base storage of 64GB for most of its next-generation Galaxy-A series smartphones, while the maximum storage offered by the series will be 128GB. This means, there could be lesser Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones with base 32GB storage. Several smartphones from Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy A-series offer 32GB storage such as the Galaxy A10, A20, and A30.

Though there is little known about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy-A series smartphones, Galaxy A51 360-degree renders were leaked recently suggesting what the device might look like. The phone will have the model number SM-A115 and some of the rumoured specifications include 4,500mAh battery, Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, more.

A listing on benchmarking website Geekbench suggests Galaxy A51 will sport 4GB RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. It also reveals the smartphone will be powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset– the same processor that powers the Galaxy A50s. More expected specifications include 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, 32MP selfie camera, as well as a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Separately, the Galaxy A51 was spotted on certification websites Wi-Fi Alliance and Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), which hint at an L-shaped camera module at the back. This was revealed in 360-degree renders made by @OnLeaks. As per the design leak, Galaxy A51 will sport a punch-hole screen just like Galaxy Note 10, a rectangle-shaped camera module sporting four camera sensors in L-shape and an LED flash.

Details of Samsung Galaxy A11 were also put out by Sammobile. According to the website, the Galaxy A11 will be a budget smartphone that will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and have 32GB internal storage. It added that the successor to the Galaxy A10 device will be made primarily available in Asia and Africa.