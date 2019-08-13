Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity V display, dual rear cameras launched

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery has been launched. The Galaxy A10s is a variant of the Galaxy A10, which was unveiled in India in February this year. The phone will be available in blue, green, red, and black colour options. It comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. The Galaxy A10s runs the latest Android 9.0 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A10s is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It supports dual SIM cards. The battery is 4,000mAh. The Galaxy A10s uses a physical rear fingerprint button as well as face recognition for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A10s feature dual cameras at the back, which are aligned vertically on the top left. A LED flash unit is placed below the camera setup. The main camera is 13MP with f/1.8 aperture, while the secondary camera is 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. The phone sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung has not revealed the price of the Galaxy A10s as of now, but the phone is expected to cost around the same as Galaxy A10. To recall, Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in India at a price of Rs 8,490. It is unclear when the Galaxy A10s will be announced in India.

In comparison, Samsung Galaxy A10 has similar specifications like a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. However, the phone comes with a single 13MP rear camera, while the front camera is 5MP. The battery is also smaller at 3,400 mAh.