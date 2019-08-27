Samsung Galaxy A10s with dual rear cameras, launched in India for Rs 9,499

Samsung has launched a new A-series device, Galaxy A10s, in India with Infinity-V display and dual rear cameras. It’s price starts at Rs 9,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is available at a price of Rs 10,499.

The Galaxy A10s is a budget device and it was launched globally earlier this month. It will go on sale in India starting August 28, 2019, via online retailers, retail stores, Samsung India E-Shop, and Samsung Opera House. Samsung Galaxy A10s is available in Blue, Black, and Green colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V-display (dewdrop notch) with 1520×720 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, where four cores are clocked at 2.0GHz and another four are clocked at 1.5GHz, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Galaxy A10s sports a dual rear camera setup where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens with f/1.8 aperture and the secondary lens is a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs Android 9 Pie. The Galaxy A10s features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it also supports face unlock feature.