Samsung Galaxy A10s to launch alongside Galaxy M40 in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M40 has been in news for quite some time now, and an IANS report claims that the device will be launched in India in June, 2019. A new report by Mysmartprice claims that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A10s alongside the Galaxy M40.

As per the report, Galaxy A10s has a model number SM-A107 and it will be a variant of the Galaxy A10, which was launched in India on February 28, 2019. The report further mentions that Galaxy A10s will be available in Blue, Green, and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A10s was recently spotted on the Geekbench with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The phone is expected to come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage just like the Galaxy A10. It is also expected to cost around the same price bracket.

The Galaxy M40, on the other hand, will reportedly cost Rs 25,000, making it the most expensive M-series smartphone. The IANS report also mentions that the Galaxy M40 will have a punch-hole display and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, instead of a Samsung Exynos processor.

As of now, all the three M-series smartphones sport an Exynos chipset. Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM.

Other speculated features include a Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, up to 128GB of storage, and Android 9.0 Pie. The Galaxy M40 will also reportedly come with a triple-camera setup on the back.