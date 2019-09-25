Samsung Galaxy A10s goes on sale in India, price is Rs 10,499

Samsung Galaxy A10s, which was unveiled last month, is now available for sale across retail stores, as well as Samsung’s e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and via major online sites. Samsung has also revealed the price of Galaxy A10s, which will cost Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The phone can be bought in Green, Blue and Black colour options.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A10s comes with the company’s Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. It runs Samsung’s One UI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A10s succeeds the Galaxy A10 that was launched in India in February this year. In comparison, Galaxy A10s is priced at Rs 8,490 and comes with 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and 3,400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10s is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The dual SIM phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. For authentication, the Galaxy A10s uses a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back of the device and face unlock.

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets dual rear cameras, a combination of a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear cameras are vertically aligned on the top left with the LED flash unit placed below the camera setup.