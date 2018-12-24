Samsung Galaxy A10 will be first phone from company with in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung’s future Galaxy A10 could be the first phone from the company to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to a new set of leaks. The latest information comes after it was reported that the Galaxy A10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

According to information shared by a Chinese tipster with the account name @MMDDJ_ on Twitter, the upcoming Galaxy A10 phone will feature an under display fingerprint sensor. As GSMArena reports this account previously claimed that Samsung was working on a phone in the Galaxy A segment, which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Samsung is also expected to introduce the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10 series, which will be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in February. The company will likely showcase three models of the Galaxy S10 next year.

If one goes by previous trends, Samsung usually has a Galaxy A model launch in the month of January, and the Galaxy A10 could be revealed next month. Though so far the company has not given an indication of an upcoming launch.

Where the Galaxy A series is concerned, Samsung appears to be incorporating most of the newer features on these devices. The Galaxy A7 was the company’s first phone with a triple camera at the back, and this was quickly followed by the Galaxy A9 Pro, which has four cameras at the back, and is the world’s only phone to offer such a configuration.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy A8s series in China, which has a unique Infinity-O display, where there is a hole in the display for the front camera. This allows for a truly edge-to-edge display on the Galaxy A8s, without the need for a notch to place the front camera.

Galaxy A10,UDFS. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) December 21, 2018

Samsung’s rival Huawei has also showcased phones with a similar notch in the display like the Nova 4. Huawei’s sub-brand has introduced the Honor View20 also has a similar display with a hole for the front camera.

Keep in mind that Samsung never went for the notched display trend, even with its Infinity displays. However, the newer hole in display style allows it to completely eliminate the top bezel. Galaxy S10 Plus is expected to have a similar display when it is revealed in 2019.