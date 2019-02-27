Samsung Galaxy A10 renders leaked online, India launch expected soon

Samsung launched the Galaxy A30 and A50 at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, and there could be a third phone in the series. Photos of the Galaxy A10 have leaked online, and the image renders showed the device with a case at the back.

Samsung has already confirmed that it plans a slew of launches in India, including a revamped Galaxy A series phones. The company is launching its Galaxy M30 phone today in the evening.

According to the images shared on SlashLeaks, the Galaxy A10 is seen with a case at the back and it looks like the phone has a single camera at the back and a waterdrop notch design at the front where the selfie camera is placed.

The Galaxy A10’s loudspeaker can be seen at the back of the device. Previously leaks have claimed the Galaxy A10 will run the Exynos 7884B processor, have a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 4000 mAh battery.

Previously Reuters had reported that the Samsung Galaxy A series will launch in India in March 2019 and it will have a price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Like the Galaxy M phones, Samsung is again targeting millennials with the Galaxy A phones.

Samsung has some ambitious plans with its Galaxy A devices. “This is going to be really big … We’re talking about (sales) in the range of $4 billion in this year, in terms of just the Galaxy A series,” is what Ranjivjit Singh, Samsung India’s chief marketing officer, told Reuters.

The company had said that India will be one of the first markets where the Galaxy A series will launch and that will introduce four devices in total.

Coming to the Galaxy A10, previous reports have also said this will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other leaked specifications of the Galaxy A10 are: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage coupled with 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.