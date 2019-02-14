Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 detailed specifications leaked

Looks like Samsung is planning to update its Galaxy A series sooner than expected. Now, a detailed specs sheet of three of its upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones has been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The sped sheet carries specifications for Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50.

Going by the names and specs of the three phones, Samsung Galaxy A10 will likely be the cheapest among the three. The Galaxy A10 could cost anywhere between Rs 8000 and Rs 9000, while the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 may be priced around Rs 20,000. But these are only early speculation.

Now talking about the specifications of the three phones, this is what the leak suggests.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A10 will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display (Samsung’s name for V-shaped notch). It will be powered by Exynos 7884B Octa-core processor and will have 3GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Galaxy A10 will have a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

It is worth noting that Galaxy A10 will not have a fingerprint sensor like the Samsung Galaxy M10. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery but doesn’t support fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications and features

The next in line is Galaxy A30. It will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display (Samsung’s name for U-shaped notch) with 1080 X 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a dual camera setup of 16MP + 5MP (ultrawide) at the rear and a 16MP camera at the front.

Galaxy A30 is powered by Exynos 7904 Octa-core processor and comes in two variants: 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. It comes with 4,000 mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via Type-C USB fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A50 has the best specifications among the three phones. The triple camera setup of Galaxy A50 has a 25MP main sensor clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For the front camera, the phone has a 25MP sensor.

Galaxy A50 has a similar display and battery like Galaxy A30 but it is powered by a much powerful Exynos 9610 Octa Core 2.3 GHz processor. Also, Galaxy A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device comes in two storage options– 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.