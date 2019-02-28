Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched three new Galaxy A-series smartphones — Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70, in India. The new devices feature Infinity-U and Infinity-V display panels along with Super AMOLED screens.

Advertising

The Galaxy A10 has been priced at Rs 8,490, whereas the Galaxy A30 will set you back by Rs 16,990. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Galaxy A50 has been priced at Rs 19,990 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 22,990. The new phones will go on sale in India starting March 2.

Watch: Galaxy S10 phones, first look

Samsung Galaxy A10: Specifications

The Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display, 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP front camera with face recognition. The device is powered by Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It has 3,400 mAh battery. It is available in red, blue and black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A30: Specifications

The Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone has a dual camera setup of 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.2). At the front, the device has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. It hosts a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The phone is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device is available in red, blue and black colours.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A50: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone is powered by Exynos 9610 octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 25MP (f/1.7) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.2) sensor and a 25MP (f/2.0) front camera. Galaxy A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.