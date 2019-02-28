Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched three new Galaxy A-series smartphones — Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70, in India. The new devices feature Infinity-U and Infinity-V display panels along with Super AMOLED screens.
The Galaxy A10 has been priced at Rs 8,490, whereas the Galaxy A30 will set you back by Rs 16,990. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Galaxy A50 has been priced at Rs 19,990 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 22,990. The new phones will go on sale in India starting March 2.
Watch: Galaxy S10 phones, first look
Samsung Galaxy A10: Specifications
The Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display, 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP front camera with face recognition. The device is powered by Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It has 3,400 mAh battery. It is available in red, blue and black colours.
Samsung Galaxy A30: Specifications
The Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone has a dual camera setup of 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.2). At the front, the device has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. It hosts a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.
The phone is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device is available in red, blue and black colours.
Samsung Galaxy A50: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone is powered by Exynos 9610 octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 25MP (f/1.7) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.2) sensor and a 25MP (f/2.0) front camera. Galaxy A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.