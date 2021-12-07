scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India: Specifications, Price

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A03 Core in India. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 7, 2021 2:54:29 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Galaxy A03 Core specifications, Galaxy A03 Core price, Galaxy A03 Core features, Galaxy A03 Core newsThe Samsung Galaxy A03 Core packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio (Image source: Samsung)

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A03 Core in India. The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The budget smartphone runs on Android Go based on Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core processor. Here is everything you should know about the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung smartphone packs an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the phone comes with a 5MP front-facing shooter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It comes with 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 1TB. The device runs on the Android Go platform based on Android 11.

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Everything we know about the smartphone so far

Samsung Galaxy A03: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in two colour variants. These include Black and Blue colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A03 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB+32GB variant. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

In other news, Samsung has also confirmed the arrival of its next smartphone, the Galaxy A03. While the company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the device as of now, the specifications and features of the smartphone have been revealed by the company

The Samsung Galaxy A03 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The device will be powered by an unspecified octa-core processor (2×1.6GHz + 6×1.6GHz) and will come with up to 4GB RAM.

It will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A03 will pack a 5MP front-facing camera and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement