Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India: Specifications, Price

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A03 Core in India. The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The budget smartphone runs on Android Go based on Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core processor. Here is everything you should know about the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung smartphone packs an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the phone comes with a 5MP front-facing shooter.

It comes with 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 1TB. The device runs on the Android Go platform based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A03: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in two colour variants. These include Black and Blue colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A03 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB+32GB variant. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

In other news, Samsung has also confirmed the arrival of its next smartphone, the Galaxy A03. While the company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the device as of now, the specifications and features of the smartphone have been revealed by the company