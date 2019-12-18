Samsung Galaxy A01 with Infinity V display, dual cameras announced

Samsung Galaxy A01 sports a plastic back panel, which sports the dual camera module. Samsung Galaxy A01 sports a plastic back panel, which sports the dual camera module.

Samsung has announced a new entry-level smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy A01. The company is yet to reveal the price and availability of the device. It features an Infinity V display, 2GB of RAM, dual cameras and a 3,000mAh battery. The device will be made available in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. It comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device sports a plastic back panel, which sports the dual camera module consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

It is not mentioned which Android version will the device run at the time of launch. However, it is being speculated that it will run Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of sensors, the device comes with a proximity sensor, light sensor and accelerometer.

Looking at the device, we do not see a fingerprint sensor, which is not present in most entry-level smartphones.

The company is yet to reveal the price of the upcoming smartphone, however, according to recent reports, the company is planning to price the device around $100 (approximately Rs 7,100). The product will soon launch in India and other Asian markets along with Europe.

