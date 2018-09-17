Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone with Snapdragon 845 in the works: Report

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of Galaxy A6 for representation) Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of Galaxy A6 for representation)

Samsung is apparently developing a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 processor. That’s according to a tipster who goes by the name of @MMDJ_ on Twitter. Until now the flagship processor is only reserved for the Galaxy S and Note series phones, but if the leaked information turns out to be true, this is the first time Samsung will offer a mid-end smartphone with the top-of-the-line chip.

That could be a possibility. After all, Samsung is reportedly changing its strategy for its mid-end phones in order to attract a young audience in developing markets such as India. DJ Koh, president of mobile communications at Samsung, recently told CNBC that Samsung is now looking to bring more premium features previously only available in flagship phones like the Galaxy S9 and the Note 9 to mid-end devices like the Galaxy A-series phones.

“In the past, I brought the new technology and differentiation to the flagship model and then moved to the mid-end,” Koh said to CNBC.”But I have changed my strategy from this year to bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end.” He also said that the company would consider launching more mid-end models than just once a year.

Galaxy A with SDM845? — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) September 15, 2018

By changing its strategy, Samsung is hoping to compete better with Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and other Chinese smartphone players. Last month, Xiaomi’s newly created sub-brand Poco surprised many when it launched the world’s cheapest phone with a Snapdragon 845 processor. The Poco F1, which is as good as any other high-end phone, costs Rs 20,999 for the base version.

In related news, Samsung plans to bring a new smartphone with four back cameras on October 11. Rumour has it that it might be called the Galaxy A9 Pro and could be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor.

