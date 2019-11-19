Samsung Galaxy A-series leaks: A51 battery size, Galaxy A11 to run Android 10

Samsung is working on the new generation of Galaxy A-series devices for the year 2020 and the leaks for the upcoming devices have started to pile up already. The upcoming Galaxy A51 has been leaked on several occasions and the latest leak reveals its battery capacity. The Galaxy A11 has also been leaked to debut with model number SM-A115.

Sammobile reports that the Galaxy A11 will be a budget smartphone that will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and have 32GB of internal storage. It also says that the successor to the Galaxy A10 device will be made primarily available in Asia and Africa.

The latest leak about the Galaxy A51 comes in the form of a listing on the South Korean government’s research institute revealing the phone to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Earlier, the Galaxy A51 was spotted on Geekbench suggesting it will sport 4GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the Galaxy A51 will be powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset– the same processor that powers the Galaxy A50s. The Galaxy A51 was also spotted on certification websites Wi-Fi Alliance and Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) and reported to sport an L-shaped camera module at the back.

Based on the design leaks, @OnLeaks made a 360-degree render of the Galaxy A51 with a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole screen and a rectangle-shaped camera module sporting four camera sensors in L-shape and an LED flash.

The rumoured specifications of the Galaxy A51 include a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a 32MP selfie camera, a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.