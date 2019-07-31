Samsung Galaxy A-series device names leaked for 2020

The Galaxy A-series lineup for 2020 will include a long list of devices and names for these have been revealed by LetsGoDigital. The Galaxy A series 2020 lineup names were spotted in Samsung’s trademark filing for nine devices with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The patent filings revealed that the names for Samsung’s future A-series devices will be Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91.

Since Galaxy A10 and A20 are budget devices, there is a good chance that the A11 and A21 will be budget devices as well with the price bracket increasing towards the higher numbered smartphones in the series. Galaxy A31 and A41 could be mid-range devices whereas the A71, A81, and A91 may be premium or more expensive mid-range smartphones.

The naming scheme is very much like that of HMD Global but without a dot between two digits. All model names are classified as Class 9 under the “smartphones” category. LetsGoDigital points out that the applications were submitted by Abril Abogados from Madrid, Spain, which has often applied patents for Samsung Electronics.

This year Samsung completed a portfolio refresh to put itself in a better position to fight the competition in not only India but in other smartphone markets across the world as well and the Galaxy A series was one that got a major revamp. For the first time, Samsung introduced budget and mid-range smartphones as part of its A-series line up, though traditionally the A-series had more high-end pricing.

Samsung launched Galaxy A-series devices this year, named– A10, A20, A30, A40, A50, A60, A70, and A80. Before this, it used to have single-digit names for the A-series smartphones such as Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A8. So it was speculated that the next A-series lineup will have three-digit names like Galaxy A100, Galaxy A200, and so on, but the patent reveals otherwise.

For now, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in September but looks like the company has some other plans before that. Recently, it dropped a video teaser on YouTube suggesting the launch of a tablet on July 31, which could be Galaxy Tab S6 and the launch of a smartwatch, which could be Galaxy Watch Active 2.