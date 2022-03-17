Samsung Galaxy A launch event 2022: How to watch livestream & what to expect

Samsung is set to launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones today during the brand’s Samsung Galaxy A Event 2022. The event kicks off at 7:30pm IST today and will be available on Samsung’s social media handles and YouTube channel to livestream. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Samsung Galaxy A event 2022: How to watch livestream?

To watch the event live, simply play the embedded video below at 7:30pm IST, which is when the launch will begin.

Samsung Galaxy A event 2022: What to expect?

As per leaks, Samsung could launch multiple devices at the event, including the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73. While the Galaxy A73 is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 750G chipset onboard, the Galaxy A53 could come with the Samsung Exynos 1200.

Samsung has not yet provided any official information on any of the new phones, but leaks have given us some insight on what to expect from the A73. The phone could come with a design that is very close to that of the Galaxy A72, and could feature a 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone’s dimensions also will be same (163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm).

The A73 is also expected to come with a new 108MP main camera sensor, along with a a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Galaxy A73 is also expected to feature an IP67 certification. Samsung is also likely to give the phone three years of system updates and four years of security patches.