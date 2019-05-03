Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M get discounts and offers: Here are the details

Samsung has announced special offers and discounts on their Galaxy A series and M series smartphones in India. The Galaxy A series is available offline, while the Galaxy M series is exclusive to online space and sold on Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store.

Samsung Galaxy A series offers

Consumers buying the Galaxy A30 will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A30 down to Rs 15,490 from Rs 16,990 earlier. The Galaxy A20, which was priced at Rs 12,490 will now be available at Rs 11,490, following an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

Customers who buy the Galaxy A10 will get an instant discount of Rs 500, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 7,990 from Rs 8,490 earlier. The company claims to have sold over 2 million smartphones in the Galaxy A series amounting to $500 million across the country in just 40 days.

Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It also sports a dual back camera setup of 16MP and 5MP including an ultra wide-angle lens. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and has 15W fast charging technology through USB Type-C port. It is available in Red, Blue and Black colours.

The Galaxy A20 comes with 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display and has a dual-rear camera setup of 13MP and 5MP including an ultra wide-angle lens. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and offers 15W fast charging. The device is available in Red, Blue and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display, 13MP rear camera with f1.9 aperture and 5MP front camera with face recognition. It comes with 3,400mAh battery and is available in Red, Blue and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M offers on Amazon India

Samsung has tied up with Amazon India and will be offering the Galaxy M20 with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 during Amazon Summer Sale, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and to Rs 11,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Additionally, customers buying a Galaxy M series smartphone, including Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, are eligible for an instant cashback of 10 per cent on paying through SBI debit or credit cards during the Amazon Summer Sale.

The offers on Galaxy M series are valid only during the Amazon Summer Sale, which goes live at 12 pm on May 3 for the Prime customers of Amazon. Other customers can avail these offers starting midnight on May 4 until 11:59 pm on May 7.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 octa-core processor along with a dual back camera setup having 13MP and 5MP sensors. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charger. The device has dual SIM support and fingerprint scanner. It is available in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colours.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is currently priced at Rs 7,990 for the 16GB storage variant, whereas its 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,990.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 14,990 for 4GB RAM/64 GB variant and Rs 17,990 for 6GB RAM/128 GB storage variant. It comes with super AMOLED infinity U display, triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh fast charge battery. This phone will be available only on during the Lighting Deal on May 4 at 12:00 pm.