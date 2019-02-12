Samsung Galaxy 10+ Limited edition spotted on official website ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 will be officially unveiled on February 20, 2019 at an event in San Francisco, and the new Galaxy F foldable phone is also expected to make an appearance. It looks like Samsung could also introduce a limited edition variant of the Galaxy S10+, which could go on sale later in March. This information has been spotted thanks to a pre-order page on the Samsung Philippines website.

Samsung could introduce two new colour options as well: one green and another all white colour for the Galaxy S10+ variant, according to images shared by noted tipster Evan Blass, who posted images of the new phone on Twitter.

According to XDA Developers, which first saw the page, says that the Galaxy S10+ Limited edition, which is mentioned as option A in a list of four, will be available from March 15, 2019. The details can be accessed by logging into the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked page on the Philippines website of the company.

The report notes, that that page does not mentioned sale dates for the rumoured Galaxy S10e, regular Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+, but only for the limited edition. No other specifications for the Galaxy S10 series are revealed on the page.

Samsung Galaxy S10X or Galaxy S10 Bolt

Previously reports have claimed that the Galaxy S10 Bolt or the Galaxy S10+ Limited Edition will likely have a ceramic back. In the image shared by Samsung, the device appears to be slightly bigger than the other variants on the list if one goes by the outline.

Previous reports have claimed this variant will have a bigger 6.7-inch display, compared to the 6.4-inch one on the regular Galaxy S10+. Some are saying this could have the name Galaxy S10X. There’s also a chance this will be 5G ready.

There are four options mentioned on the page, with the fourth one (Option D) being the smaller Galaxy S10e, which will likely be a more affordable variant with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and flat display. Option C is the regular Galaxy S10, while B is the regular Galaxy S10+.

Previous reports have also pointed out how Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Bolt will come with quad-cameras at the back, dual-front cameras. The Galaxy S10+ is supposed to come with triple cameras at the back and dual cameras at the front.

All the Galaxy S10 variants are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in the US, while international markets like India will get the Exynos 9820 variant. According to XDA Developers, the 5G variant will be announced later.

Samsung Galaxy S10+, unwatermarked pic.twitter.com/9tMEQTsifY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 11, 2019

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event is be livestream on the company’s official website, YouTube channel as well. The Galaxy S10 registration page is already live in India on Flipkart, which indicates the phone should launch in India soon after it is introduced globally.