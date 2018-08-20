Samsung’s foldable phone could be a part of Galaxy F series

Samsung Galaxy F foldable smartphone could be announced sooner than expected. Samsung Galaxy F foldable smartphone could be announced sooner than expected.

With the Galaxy F, Samsung wants to be the first one to launch a foldable smartphone in the market. In an interview with Forbes, DJ Koh, the head of Samsung’s mobile business, acknowledges that its competitors are already working on a foldable device but he “didn’t want to lose the world’s first title.”

Koh further states that a foldable smartphone will not be a one-off concept. This could indicate that the company’s first foldable phone will be a part of the Galaxy F series. The new series would come in addition to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note. “We wouldn’t have started [the project] if it was a going to be a one-time thing,” he told the publication.

Koh believes Samsung is “focusing on developing innovations that will be genuinely accepted and liked by consumers. Koh’s comments indicate that the company is rather serious about the Galaxy F, which is touted to be radically different from current-generation smartphones available on the market today. Back in February, Koh had told CNET that Samsung’s first foldable phone will not be a gimmick as the company wants to deliver the best user experience through it. He also hinted that the Galaxy F will open a new category but refrained from revealing more about the smartphone.

Multiple reports indicate a foldable phone from Samsung will apparently have a 7.3-inch OLED display that folds innards like a book. Rumor has it that Samsung is keen to begin the production later this year, followed by a global debut at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) early next year.

The South Korean major isn’t the only company planning to launch a foldable smartphone. Huawei, the world’s second-biggest phone manufacturer, is also keen to launch a phone with a bendable display. A Nikkei report in June claimed that Huawei would develop 20,000 to 30,000 units of a foldable phone and make them available as early as next year. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also reportedly working on smartphones with foldable displays.

