Samsung’s foldable phone will be a tablet that also fits in your pocket: DJ Koh

Samsung has been teasing the idea of a foldable phone for years.

Samsung claims its upcoming foldable smartphone, known as the Galaxy F, can also be used as a tablet device. In an interview with CNET, Samsung’s DJ Koh, who heads the company’s mobile division, says its foldable phone will basically be a tablet that folds into a phone you can put in your pocket.

“When we deliver a foldable phone, it has to be really meaningful to our customer,” Koh said in an interview at the sidelines of the Samsung Galaxy A9 launch in Malaysia. “If the user experience is not up to my standard, I don’t want to deliver those kind of products.”

Koh doesn’t reveal any specifics of the design or functionality. In fact, his comments provide little information about the mysterious foldable phone. What he seems to be indicating that a foldable phone that will open and close like a book.

“Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand,” Koh told CNET. “I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone.”

Previous reports have indicated that the device, code-named “Winner”, could feature a screen that will fold into half, similar to a wallet. In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Samsung’s foldable phone will feature a 7-inch flexible display and a secondary display bar.

The South Korean major has been teasing the idea of a foldable phone for years. Koh has said earlier that it would tease a foldable phone at next month’s Samsung developer conference in San Francisco. The high-profile Samsung executive said “it’s time to deliver” a foldable phone after consumer surveys showed that there is a market for such a product. He also said that manufacturing these devices would be a challenge, but Samsung had nearly “concluded” the process.

For Samsung, a foldable phone could give the company’s a big boost to its mobile handset business. The world’s largest smartphone maker is under pressure from Huawei, the Chinese manufacturer, which is gradually coming closer to Samsung in the smartphone sales.

