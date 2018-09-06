Samsung’s foldable phone will have a 7.3-inch OLED display: Report

Samsung’s debut foldable phone will have two displays; a 7.3-inch OLED display when fully extended and a 4.6-inch flexible OLED display when the device is folded up. Samsung’s debut foldable phone will have two displays; a 7.3-inch OLED display when fully extended and a 4.6-inch flexible OLED display when the device is folded up.

Leaks about an upcoming Samsung foldable phone have been popped up for years, but it looks like the company is finally ready to release the device this year. Now key details about the foldable phone have emerged, thanks to a report from South Korea’s ET News. The report, citing industry sources, claims that Samsung’s foldable phone will feature a 7.3-inch OLED display on the inside with a 1.5 curvature.

According to the report, the phone will have two displays; a foldable 7.3-inch OLED display when fully extended and a 4.6-inch flexible OLED display when the phone is folded up. So essentially, the phone will have a form factor closer to a dairy when folded inward. The report adds that users won’t necessarily be needing a 7.3-inch foldable display for use cases such as attending calls or texting someone. To accomplish those tasks, Samsung has added a 4.6-inch flexible OLED display on the exterior that will “solve the drawbacks of the in-folding method”.

The South Korean major is expected to manufacture between 100,000 and 120,000 flexible display units a month, though the company will likely place part orders for 150,000 to 180,000 unit a month due to “yield issues”. DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile business, told CNBC that the company will unveil a foldable smartphone later in 2018.

According to Koh, it is “time to deliver” on a foldable phone after Samsung research revealed that there is a market for foldable smartphones. Koh declined to share details on how a foldable screen might work, but he did say that Samsung is trying to work out the details on how to differentiate it from the tablet design. ET News reports that Samsung’s foldable phone is internally known as Winner. Samsung’s foldable phone may debut as the Galaxy F when it hits the market.

