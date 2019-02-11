Samsung’s Feb 20 event: Here’s what we know about the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10E

Samsung’s next big launch is happening is upon us. The South Korean giant will hold its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event’ on February 20 in San Fransisco. Samsung is likely to launch as many as three versions of the flagship Galaxy S10. Experts believe that Samsung could also announce a 5G-ready variant of the Galaxy S10 on that day.

Here’s a look at what to expect on February 20.

Samsung Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10E

February is the month when Samsung usually updates its Galaxy S series, and this year is no different. Last year we saw the arrival of the Galaxy S9 but 2019 will bring the arrival of the Galaxy S10. The 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 lineup will comprise of three models on February 20. A standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, a premium 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ and a cheaper 5.8-inch model that could be called the Galaxy S10E.

We’re pretty sure that the Galaxy S10 trio will come with a punch-hole screen with a small cut-out to accommodate a front-facing camera. With the exception of Galaxy S10+ which will have a wider pill-shaped hole and dual front-cameras, the rest will only get just one camera on the front. Prolific tipster Evan Blass recently tweeted a picture (below) that would appear to offer a clear look at the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10E.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 19, 2019

Rumours also suggest Samsung will finally add an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner into the Galaxy S10. But the next-generation of the biometric solution will only come to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. However, the Galaxy S10E, will actually have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and not the latest in-display fingerprint scanner. This so-called ‘budget’ Galaxy S10 model is said to come with dual rear-facing cameras, while the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will get triple cameras.

In terms of specifications, the top-end Galaxy S10+ might offer 12GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. In comparison, Apple’s iPhone XS flagship tops out with 512GB of internal storage. This model might also come with a ceramic back as well.

The Exynos 9820 will power will three Galaxy S10 models, however, in some regions like the US and China the phones will come powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Expect the base models of the Galaxy S10 and S10E to come with 8GB and 6GB RAM, respectively. The Galaxy S10 is also likely to offer 8K video recording at 30 fps, reverse wireless charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dust and water resistance capabilities, and a built-in cryptocurrency wallet.

Samsung Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy S10 India launch soon

Following the unveiling of the Galaxy S10 lineup on Feb 20, Samsung will reportedly make the phones available up for pre-order, before it goes on sale on February 8 in a number of markets. India is likely to be among the first wave of countries where the Galaxy S10 will be available. Interestingly, Flipkart has already started teasing the launch of the Galaxy S10 on its e-commerce platform.

We don’t know the price of the Galaxy S10 in India yet, but European pricing for the forthcoming lineup has been leaked. According to Gizmodo, Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10+ will cost 799 pounds (or approx Rs 73,453), 699 pounds (or approx Rs 64,254) and 1099 pounds (or approx Rs 1,01,055), respectively for the base versions.

Samsung Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung is also said to be preparing to launch a 5G-ready version of the Galaxy S10. According to the South Korean publication The Investor, the Galaxy S10 went into the production on January 25, but the company is only manufacturing 4G versions of the Galaxy S10. Going by the logic, it’s unlikely Samsung would launch the Galaxy S10 5G in the coming days. Keep in mind that the commercial rollout of 5G in most major markets won’t happen before the second half of this year.