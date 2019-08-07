Samsung Exynos 9825 7nm chipset launched, expected on Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung has launched its new Exynos 9825 chipset just hours ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will be launching its new Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones. This new chipset in on par with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which indicates that this might be the chip that might power the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset is based on the 7nm manufacturing process. The company claims it is the first mobile chip to use EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) technology. Which has allowed it to leverage extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits on to the chip and develop a faster and more power-efficient processor.

The Exynos 9825 is a minor upgrade over the Exynos 9820, which was used inside of the Galaxy S10 series launched earlier. The new Exynos 9825 comes with two Samsung M4 cores, two Cortex-A75 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The company did not mention the clock speeds of the cores. However, we expect it to reveal the details at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung has paired the new Exynos 9825 processor with the Mali G76MP12 GPU, which is the same graphics processor that the company used with the Exynos 9820 chipset. It is being said that the GPU has been clocked comparatively, however, the company did not reveal its clock speed.

Exynos 9825 comes with an integrated 4G LTE modem, which supports LTE-Advanced Pro Cat.20 8CA. The chipset can also support the company’s own 5G Exynos Modem 5100. The chipset also comes with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), 8K Ultra HD video encoding and decoding support and support for UFS 3.0 storage.

Samsung on its website claims that the 7nm EUV processing technology has helped it bring cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance in a power-efficient package. With this new chipset, the company also states that it has a powerful AI experience, which includes personalised voice assistants and intelligent camera features.