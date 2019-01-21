Samsung Exynos 7904 processor with triple camera support launched

Samsung Exynos 7904 has been launched, the company’s latest mobile processor that aims to bring high-end features to mid-range smartphones. In the press release, Samsung said that the new chipset is designed for those smartphones that will be released in the Indian market.

The South Korean company claims the Exynos 7904 is an octa-core processor for fast web browsing and smooth multitasking. The Exynos 7904 is manufactured using a 14nm process that features two Cortex A-73 cores at that run at 1.8 GHz, and six Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz. It also supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for 600-megabits-per-second (Mbps) downlink speed.

Perhaps the highlight of the Exynos 7904 mobile processor is the image signal processor (ISO) that supports up to 32MP single camera as well as a triple-camera setup. According to Samsung, a third camera sensor can take “panoramic pictures with wide angles or add bokeh effects for aesthetic blur in portraits.”

The new mobile processor also supports up to faster FHD at 120 frames-per-second (fps) or UHD at 30fps of video playback. Plus, smartphones that will be powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC can support displays up to FHD+.

The move to announce the Exynos 7904 comes at a time when Samsung plans to launch its Galaxy M-series in India later this month. Based on reports, the South Korean major will launch two smartphones in the Galaxy M series – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Both phones are likely to get powered by the newly announced Exynos 7904 mobile processor. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be exclusive to Amazon.in. Expect the Galaxy M10 to cost under Rs 10,000, while the Galaxy M20 may end up costing Rs 15,990.