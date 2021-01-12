Galaxy S21’s Exynos 2100 will launch today at 7:30 pm IST: How to watch live event

We’re just hours away from Samsung’s big ‘Exynos is back’ launch event where the company is expected to reveal a brand new mobile processor that will power the next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup. The spotlight will be on the Exynos 2100, which will be a major upgrade over Samsung’s Exynos 990 chipset. Interestingly, the new flagship Exynos 2100 processor will be announced ahead of the Galaxy S21 official debut, which will happen on January 14.

As has been the case with every launch event, Samsung will live stream the global debut of Exynos 2100 for everyone to watch the event as it unfolds.

How to watch Samsung’s Exynos 2100 event live online

Samsung will announce a brand-new Exynos 2100 chipset today. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST. If you’re looking to stream the event live, it’s easier to watch the live launch. All you need is a laptop or smartphone, visit Samsung’s YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom, or the Exynos website.

Will Exynos 2100 impress smartphone users?

We don’t know much about the Exynos 2100, so it is really hard to tell what improvements the new processor brings to the table. However, leaked benchmarks suggest the Exynos 2100 might feature Cortex-X1 CPU, Arm’s new Cortex-A78 cores and packs one 2.9Ghz high-performance CPU core, three 2.8Ghz cores, and four 2.4Ghz cores. It is, of course, built on the 5nm fabrication process, just like the Snapdragon 888 and A14 Bionic. We expect the Exynos 2100 to support 8K recording, 5G integration and improved battery life.

Samsung needs to impress with the Exynos 2100 – after all, it will be power the company’s best and latest Galaxy S21 smartphone. The phone will reportedly launch in three variants, including a model that will support the S-Pen stylus.