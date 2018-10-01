Samsung Experience 10 theme, based on Android Pie, available for Galaxy S9, S8

Samsung has now introduced Experience 10, based on Android 9 Pie, for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8. (Image Source: XDA Developers)

Samsung has now introduced Experience 10, based on Android 9 Pie, for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8. Reported by XDA Developers, the update is available through the ‘Theme’ option on these phones, and gives a feel of the UI, as it gets tested for Android Pie. The report claims that the Samsung Experience theme is available for those devices running Experience 9.X, based over and above Android 8.0 Oreo.

Keep in mind that this does not mean the Android Pie update has rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S8 series.

From the Samsung Experience 10 theme, Galaxy S9/S8 users can spot the improved design of the navigation bar, as well as rounded corners for notifications, among other settings. Importantly, the new Samsung UI appears to be available in what has been dubbed as ‘AMOLED Dark theme’, with a lighter version expected soon.

Also, users can check for the modified Quick Settings pulldown, that shows rounded buttons, as well as the phone’s new lock screen. The theme can also be seen on Samsung’s native apps, such as Bixby, Mail, as well as the gallery and camera apps.

While one can spot visual changes, Samsung does not seem to have provided performance enhancement, given that Android Pie is still being developed. Also, the XDA Developers report also states that some features of the Experience 10 theme will not be optimised for those Galaxy S9/S8 devices running Android 8.1 Oreo or Android Nougat.

Users should also note that this theme could contain bugs, so they could wait for a beta version or stable ROM to experience Android 9.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 silver and black colour options launched in US

Samsung is yet to roll out Android Pie beta versions for any of its devices, including the Galaxy Note 9, that launched in August. Among the list of devices expected to receive the latest version of Android, the South Korean company has listed Galaxy S9/S9+, Galaxy S8/S8+ as well as Note 9 and Note 8.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd