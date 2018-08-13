Samsung expects Galaxy Note 9 will be a bigger hit than Galaxy Note 8

Samsung appears to be confident about the market potential of the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung appears to be confident about the market potential of the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung “hopes” the Galaxy Note 9 will sell better than the Galaxy Note 8, thanks to the phone’s top-end specifications. In an interview with South Korean site The Investor, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, revealed that the company is confident about the success of the Galaxy Note 9 in the smartphone market.

Koh appears to be confident about the market potential of the Galaxy Note 9 which boasts “the very best performance with the specialized S-pen, as well as the intelligent camera”. According to Koh, the sales of the Galaxy Note 9 will outsell its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8.

The executive once again assured that the Galaxy Note 9’s 4,000mAh battery is safe and secure. “The battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore,” Koh told the publication. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery the biggest ever in a Note device. Ever since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the South Korean major has been playing safe when it comes to battery sizes.

Poor sales of the Galaxy S9 series have been the talk of the town. Many believe, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the worst-selling Galaxy S devices since the Galaxy S3 that was released in 2013. Koh has, however, refuted these claims and said the Galaxy S9 sales are steadily increasing, and in some regions, the performance even outpaced the Galaxy S8.

“The Galaxy S8 was released in April last year, and the Galaxy S9 went on sales in March. When we look at the first six months, sales rather increased by 6 percent,” Koh said. “It is not too late to make a judgment (on the Galaxy S9) at the end of the year.”

Even though the success of the Galaxy Note 9 matters to Samsung, the company isn’t solely focused on the high-end market to maintain its dominant position. Koh claims the company will continue to churn out mid-end smartphones. which according to him will not only drive volumes but help solidify its leadership position. After failing in China, Samsung is betting on the Indian smartphone market to increase sales of its smartphones – both at the high-end and mid-end segments.

“In India, Xiamoi became the No. 1 player in the fourth quarter last year in terms of units sold. But revenue is also important. In terms of sales, Samsung is the leading player in India. Samsung also outpaced Xiaomi in the market in terms of shipment volume in the second quarter as well,” Koh said. In terms of its size, China is a market we cannot give up,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale in India on August 24. The base model of the Note 9 costs Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

