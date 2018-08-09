Samsung delaying Android Oreo update for number of its smartphones

Samsung has faced a lot of issues while updating its devices to Android Oreo. (Representational Image: Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro) Samsung has faced a lot of issues while updating its devices to Android Oreo. (Representational Image: Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro)

Samsung seems to be delaying the Android Oreo software update for some of its Galaxy A, Galaxy C, Galaxy J, and Galaxy On series of smartphones till December 2018. According to a report by SamMobile, these models include the Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy On5 (2016), Galaxy On7 (2016), and Galaxy On7 (2018).

All these smartphones were earlier expected to receive the update in August, alongside the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018), both of which haven’t faced any delays and have already received the update.

According to the report, Samsung has updated the latest Android Oreo roll out schedule on their India Member app. The list showcases all the above devices being delayed alongside a few other older models, which will supposedly be updated to Google’s Android Oreo in December 2018.

These devices include the Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy A9 Pro (2016), Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy On5 (2016), Galaxy On7 (2016), and Galaxy On7 (2018). However, the company under the update rollout schedule has also mentioned that the schedule for the updates can change based on the development and approval of the updates.

Samsung has faced a lot of issues while updating its devices to Android Oreo. There was initially a delay in Android Oreo development for multiple Samsung devices in the recent past like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has some challenges, and opportunities ahead: Here’s why

The key factor behind all these delays seems to be the high number of customisations utilised in the Samsung Experience UI which the company layers on top of Android in its smartphones.

In other news, Samsung is holding an event in the US, where it is expected to launch the latest generation of its flagship Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The Galaxy Note 9 event will start at 8.30 pm IST.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd