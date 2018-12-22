Samsung cuts offline prices of Galaxy A7, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J2 Core and other models

Samsung has slashed prices of its Galaxy A7, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J2 Core smartphones in India we confirmed with dealers. These new prices are currently effective in all offline stores across India. Meanwhile, e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm currently are currently selling these devices with their own discount offers. However, Samsung’s official online store has all these devices listed with their old prices.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A7 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant has got a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is now available for Rs 21,990. The higher 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant has received a price cut of Rs 3,000 and is available for Rs 25,990. The Galaxy J8, which was earlier priced at Rs 18,990, will be available for Rs 15,990.

Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J6+, earlier priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively, will now be available at Rs 11,490 and Rs 14,990. The Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J2 Core have both received a price cut of Rs 1,000and will be available at Rs 9,990 and Rs 5,990, respectively.

Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation flagship S-seres smartphone lineup globally in the near future. It is being reported that the new S-series lineup will feature four smartphones including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Beyond X. According to a report by Ice Universe, Galaxy S10 Beyond X will be the company’s first phone that may feature 5G and a total of six cameras.