Samsung could soon launch phones with rollable and slidable screens

South Korean tech giant Samsung is no rookie when it comes to unconventional phone designs. The brand has come out with two Galaxy Fold phones so far, along with a Galaxy Z Flip that folds in half but operates with a single main display. Now, Samsung may be working on phones with screens that can roll and slide as its next project.

Samsung’s sister company, Samsung Display has confirmed that Samsung will be working on new smartphones with rollable and slidable screens, as mentioned in a report by SamMobile.

Samsung Display is the company behind the screen technologies used in the brand’s foldable phones including both the Galaxy Fold phones and the Galaxy Z Flip.

The new rollable and slidable Galaxy phones could be launched in late 2021 or more likely in 2022. Samsung will look forward to being the first brand to launch a phone with the new tech, just like it did with the original Galaxy Fold smartphone back in 2019.

What does this mean for the Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip series?

It is unlikely that Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Z Fold series or the Galaxy Z Flip series once it shifts R&D to newer designs. The upcoming rollable-screen phone and slidable phone could likely be separate smartphones in the series.

Note that various reports from South Korea, have already hinted at Samsung launching four new foldable smartphones in 2021. These are expected to include two Galaxy Z Fold 3 variants and two other folding smartphones, at least one of which could be a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip.