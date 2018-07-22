Samsung could merge its Galaxy S and Note series to reduce cost: Report

Samsung could merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line-up into a single unified series. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung could merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line-up into a single unified series. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung is apparently planning to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note into a single unified series. According to a report from The Bell, the idea of unifying both of these flagship series has been actively discussed within the company internally as well as with its partners.

Although the report is unconfirmed, it makes a lot of sense for Samsung to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line-up to a single premium series. First of all, there are no major differences between the Galaxy S and Note lineup. The Galaxy S Plus device comes close to a Note smartphone, be it in terms of design or specifications. At the moment, the only advantage of getting a Note device is the S Pen which the Galaxy S phone lacks.

Rumour has it that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will have the same specifications as the Galaxy S9+, and an identical design. Though the Galaxy Note 9 is said to have a bigger 6.38-inch screen size over the 6.22-inch screen on the Galaxy S9+. One theory behind the move is to reduce development costs, especially in a saturated smartphone market where consumers hold on to their devices for a longer period of time.

If the report turns out to be true, Samsung could launch the regular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, as well as a third model with the S Pen. A previous had earlier claimed that the South Korean major might launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 early next year. The launch of the Galaxy S10 is expected to happen at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

For now, Samsung is yet to formally announce the unification of its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line-up into one single segment of premium phones. So we advise our readers to take this report with a pinch of salt. The next-generation Galaxy Note device – the Note 9 – will be officially making its debut on August 9 in New York. The flagship smartphone is believed to come with an all-new S Pen stylus which will support Bluetooth, allowing users to control music and take photos.

