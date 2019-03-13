Samsung could launch a budget flagship with Snapdragon 855: Report

Samsung is apparently working on a budget flagship that’s going to be priced lower than the Galaxy S10e. The leak comes from a tipster Star Universe, whose Twitter handle is @TechstarGod. While the exact details are limited, it’s claimed that Samsung will launch a “cost-effective” smartphone sometime this year.

Right now, the Galaxy S10e is the company’s cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor smartphone. Launched alongside the Galaxy S10 and S10+, the Galaxy S10e costs $749 (Rs 52,028) in the US market. According to the tipster, the unknown smartphone might be priced lower than that of the Galaxy S10e, despite having the same Snapdragon 855 processor.

We are not sure if this handset will be part of Samsung’s Galaxy S series or it could be launched under the Galaxy A series. If Samsung launches a smartphone priced lower than the Galaxy S10e, it will most likely feature a cheaper LCD panel versus an sAMOLED display and less RAM and storage. There’s a possibility a cheaper phone may come with a physical fingerprint scanner and dual cameras as seen on the Galaxy S10e.

Although it’s not confirmed, Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A90 in the coming days. The smartphone, which is said to be a gaming-centric device, has been accidentally spotted on the company’s official site in the US. The word on the street is that Samsung Galaxy A90 could be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, making it the first handset in the Galaxy A series to feature the top-of-the-line processor. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset currently powers all major flagships announced so far, including the Galaxy S10+, Xiaomi Mi 9 and Sony Xperia 1, etc.

Samsung will launch a cost-effective flagship phone this year, the price will be lower than the price of the galaxy S series.#Samsung #SamsungS10 #galaxyS10 #GalaxyS10plus #Galaxy pic.twitter.com/mcBwppG7MC — Star universe (@TechstarGod) March 7, 2019

The Galaxy A90 is expected to sport a pop-up selfie camera (similar to the Oppo F11 Pro) and a 48MP camera lens on the back. The handset could be pitched against OnePlus 7 and Poco F2.