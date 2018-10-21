Samsung could introduce Android Pie updates from January 2019: Report

Samsung might be introducing Android Pie to its smartphone range by early 2019. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Samsung might be introducing Android Pie to its smartphone range by early 2019. This has been spotted by XDA Developers, which has spotted a post shared by the Samsung+ app. The South Korean smartphone maker is expected to roll out the Android 9 Pie update with the Galaxy S9 series, before the upgrade is viewed on other Samsung devices.

As per the Samsung+ platform, the company can be seen talking about Android Pie features, such as ‘Adaptive Battery’ and ‘App Slices’. Of the former, which controls CPU usage for battery-intensive apps, the company admits that the feature works on apps like Panda Pop as well. In addition, the ‘App Slices’ feature, which builds on the Android Oreo feature, ‘App Actions’, is considered useful as well.

Though the same is yet to be seen on Samsung Galaxy Note 9, that runs Android 9.0, one can expect to see these features in action from future builds of Samsung Experience 10. At the end, the company has a statement saying “Android 9.0 Pie is expected to roll out to Samsung Galaxy devices early next year.”

Besides this, Samsung also confirmed that Experience 10 will now come with 157 new emojis from Unicode Emoji 11. These raneg from a bagel with cream cheese to the redesigned turtle emoji. In addition, XDA Developers has spotted the Android Pie support page from Samsung, and speculates that it could begin the Android Pie beta programme.

As part of the Experience 10 UI, users will be able to use the updated ‘Dark Theme’, as well as ‘Scene Optimiser’ from the camera app, and the ‘Always On Display’ mode. Samsung is yet to confirm its calendar for Android Pie updates of its phones.

