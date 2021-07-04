Samsung could host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. Check out more details below. (Image Source: Twitter/ Evan Blass)

Samsung is widely expected to launch its Galaxy Z series folding phones next month. After numerous leaks pointing to either an August 3 or an August 11 date for the upcoming event, Samsung has now reportedly confirmed the date for the next unpacked event to be August 11.

As per a report by Ddaily, a South Korean publication, Samsung has confirmed the August 11 date and that the event would start at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST). The company is expected to launch its new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 at the event, along with the awaited Galaxy Watch 4 series and a Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What we know so far

According to leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the device may feature a special S Pen since the stylus has “Fold Edition” laser-etched on it along with a button at the other end. The foldable smartphone could also offer a triple rear camera setup.

However we do not have any information about the specifications of the camera. The image also hints at the possibility of the smartphone featuring a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. A lighter frame, thinner bezels and an under-display front camera is also expected on the phone. The leaked render for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to have a dual camera setup next to the secondary screen. The device also seems to sport a dual tone finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get new design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also expected to come with major design enhancements compared to its predecessor. The vertically folding phone is now expected to come with a vertical camera setup to make more room for a bigger outer screen.

This should allow the secondary screen to offer more content and functionality. Expected colour options for the phone include black, white, purple and green. Again, the leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also not officially confirmed and could not end up being the final product. We suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.